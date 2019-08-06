Haryana cops nab Gujarat's wanted criminal

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Haryana Police have arrested Gujarat’s wanted criminal, Ali Mohammad, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, from Panipat district.

Ali Mohammad, a native of district Baka in Bihar, presently residing in Panipat was key accused in the killing of cotton waste trader Sachin Dhawan of Gandhidham district in Gujarat on August 1, 2016.

Gujarat Police had declared him proclaimed offender in this case.

Gandhidham Traders Association had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to his arrest. At least four cases pertaining to murder, loot and other crimes were unearthed with his arrest.

The accused has confessed his involvement in the killing of trader Sachin Dhawan. He was produced before the court today and remanded to 7-day police remand.