Haryana cops serve tea to fraud accused, suspended

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered the suspension of two policemen after a woman complainant showed him a video in which the said cops can be seen serving tea to a person who is an accused in a Rs 25 lakh fraud case.

The minister had directed for the suspension of two police officials on Saturday.

The Minister called up Kaithal SP, and said: "Tea is being served to the accused in the police station and you are saying that the accused is not found. The criminals are sitting in the police station. Suspend both policemen immediately."

Not convinced with the reply of the Superintendent of Police, Vij said, "Should I close the police station? How can this happen, SP sir? Will the goons rule the state? I want immediate action."

The woman from Kaithal complained to Home Minister Vij that police were not nabbing the accused in the fraud case. "The accused is roaming freely and the police is serving him tea in police station,'" she alleged.

Within an hour of Vij's reprimand, Haryana police DGP P.K. Aggarwal informed him that the accused has been nabbed.