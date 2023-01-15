Haryana cops serve tea to fraud accused, suspended

Haryana cops serve tea to fraud accused, suspended

A woman apprised the state Home Minister that the police were not arresting the fraud accused and serving him tea instead

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 15 2023, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 19:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered the suspension of two policemen after a woman complainant showed him a video in which the said cops can be seen serving tea to a person who is an accused in a Rs 25 lakh fraud case.

The minister had directed for the suspension of two police officials on Saturday.

The Minister called up Kaithal SP, and said: "Tea is being served to the accused in the police station and you are saying that the accused is not found. The criminals are sitting in the police station. Suspend both policemen immediately."

Not convinced with the reply of the Superintendent of Police, Vij said, "Should I close the police station? How can this happen, SP sir? Will the goons rule the state? I want immediate action."

The woman from Kaithal complained to Home Minister Vij that police were not nabbing the accused in the fraud case. "The accused is roaming freely and the police is serving him tea in police station,'" she alleged.

Within an hour of Vij's reprimand, Haryana police DGP P.K. Aggarwal informed him that the accused has been nabbed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

offbeat
Crime
Haryana

What's Brewing

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

 