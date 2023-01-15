Haryana cops serve tea to fraud accused, suspended

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered the suspension of two policemen after a woman complainant showed him a video in which the said cops can be seen serving tea to a person who is an accused in a Rs 25 lakh fraud case.
The minister had directed for the suspension of two police officials on Saturday.
The Minister called up Kaithal SP, and said: "Tea is being served to the accused in the police station and you are saying that the accused is not found. The criminals are sitting in the police station. Suspend both policemen immediately."
Not convinced with the reply of the Superintendent of Police, Vij said, "Should I close the police station? How can this happen, SP sir? Will the goons rule the state? I want immediate action."
The woman from Kaithal complained to Home Minister Vij that police were not nabbing the accused in the fraud case. "The accused is roaming freely and the police is serving him tea in police station,'" she alleged.
Within an hour of Vij's reprimand, Haryana police DGP P.K. Aggarwal informed him that the accused has been nabbed.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cops at this police station unwind with music
Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival
Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana
Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...
AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training
USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022
DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach
Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return