Haryana farmers meet Narendra Singh Tomar, support farm reforms

A group of farmers from Haryana on Saturday met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and expressed support for the agriculture sector reforms even as thousands of farmers continued their protest for 17th day demanding their rollback.

The farmers, who called themselves progressive, also handed over a memorandum to the minister supporting the farm sector reforms with the amendments suggested by the Centre.

“We support the demand of the Kisan Unions for continuance of the MSP and APMC systems, but urge you to also continue with the reform measures after incorporating the amendments suggested by the government,” read the letter signed by the farmers led by Guni Prakash of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Mann) of Haryana.

This is the second set of “progressive” farmers calling upon the government to continue with the farm sector reforms in a week, which is seen as an attempt to whip up support for the farm laws that has farmers, mainly from Punjab up in arms.

Earlier, Padmashri awardee Kanwal Singh Chauhan, who gave up the traditional wheat and paddy crops and moved to lucrative produce such as baby corn and mushrooms, had met Tomar and declared his support for the farm laws.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, the leader of BKU-Bhanu, who had moved the Supreme Court against the farm sector reforms, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.