Haryana, Goa, Telangana Odisha report highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Haryana, Telangana, Goa, Odisha, Jharkhand have reported a fresh surge in COVID-19 patients as India added almost 10,000 new infections on Sunday to touch 2.46 lakh confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease.

As on Sunday, India reported an increase of 9,971 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,46,628, while the death toll spiked by 287 in a single day to touch 6,929.

According to the health ministry, as many as 1,20,406 patients were under medical supervision, while 1,19,293 persons have been cured and discharged from hospitals or special COVID-19 facilities.

“The recovery rate is 48.37% amongst COVID-19 patients,” the ministry said.

While Maharashtra continued to account for the maximum increase in cases – 2,739 in a single day to touch 82,968 confirmed cases, followed by Tamil Nadu 1,458 (30,152), Delhi 1,320 (27,654), Gujarat 498 (19,592) and Rajasthan 247 (10,331).

However, the states of Haryana (355), Telangana (206), Goa (71), Odisha (173), Jharkhand (119) and Manipur (25) were reporting a fresh surge with their highest single day hikes so far.

According to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering at the John Hopkins University (JHU), India ranks fifth in the world in the list of nations with maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

Worldover, according to the JHU, Covid-19 cases are fast approaching the seven million mark with US reporting the maximum cases 1,92,00,61 followed by Brazil (6,72,846), Russia (4,67,073), UK ((2,86,295), India (2,48,228) and Spain (2,41,310).

According to a DH COVID-19 Tracker, India had 2,53,216 confirmed cases while the death toll had risen to 7,070 at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, India had tested 1,42,069 samples for Covid-19 through its network of 531 government laboratories and 228 private testing facilities. The total number of samples tested thus far is 46,66,386, an official statement said.