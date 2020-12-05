Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. He was given a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine last month.
Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.
I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.
— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020
"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," he tweeted.
Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.
(With inputs from PTI)
