Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

He was given a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine last month

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 05 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 12:22 ist
Home Minister Anil Vij. Credit: Twitter/@anilvijminister

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital. He was given a trial dose of a coronavirus vaccine last month. 

Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," he tweeted.

Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.

(With inputs from PTI)

