Haryana: One coronavirus patient dies, 75 fresh cases push state tally to 517

One coronavirus patient died while 75 fresh cases surfaced in Haryana, taking the infection count in the state to 517 on Monday, a Health Department bulletin said.

So far, six people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

The fresh death was reported from the Rohtak’s PGIMS, where a 45-year-old man belonging to Gurgaon died on Sunday, officials said.

Among the new virus cases, the maximum 29 were reported from Sonipat, followed by 23 cases from Ambala; 14 in Jhajjar; three in Panipat; two each in Jind and Faridabad; and one each in Gurgaon and Nuh.

In Ambala, a doctor tested positive for the virus while the rest were labourers involved in a construction work, the officials said.

The worst-hit districts are Faridabad (75), Gurgaon (73), Nuh (59), Sonipat (73), Jhajjar (56), Ambala (37) and Palwal (36).

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases has gone up to 257 from 81 in a few days.

Haryana's recovery rate, which had been one of the best in the country, dropped from 72 per cent last week to 49.13 per cent due to it.

Haryana Health Minister Anil expressed concern over the rise in cases.

He said during third phase of the coronavirus lockdown, which began on Monday, several relaxations have been given but it was observed that many people did not follow the guidelines.

“It seems people have not yet made social distancing a habit,” he said.

“It is not possible to deploy police at every shop. People will have to take their own initiative, only then one can remain safe, otherwise, results can be bad,” Vij added while commenting on reports that rush was witnessed in many markets in the state on Monday with some people violating social distancing norms.