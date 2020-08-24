Cong leaders deny Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark

Hasn't said a word of this nature: Congress denies Rahul Gandhi's 'colluding with BJP' remark

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 16:35 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credits: Reuters Photo

The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor alluded to it.

At a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the party leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking several organisational reforms, including a collective leadership and dissolution of powers to the party's state units.

Sources present at the meeting said Gandhi was furious about the timing of the letter and it being leaked to the media, and appeared to suggest whether these leaders were "colluding with the BJP".

Soon after senior leader Kapil Sibal tweeted about any such insinuation, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread."

"But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather than fighting & hurting each other and the Congress," Surjewala tweeted, tagging Sibal's earlier tweet hitting out at Rahul Gandhi.

Deleting his tweet aimed at Rahul Gandhi, Sibal later said, "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I, therefore, withdraw my tweet."

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Randeep Singh Surjewala
BJP
Sonia Gandhi

