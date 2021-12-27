Hate speech row: 76 lawyers write to CJI over Haridwar 'genocide call'

As many as 76 lawyers of the Supreme Court on Sunday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana asking the top court to take Suo Motu cognisance against those who made "hate speeches" and called for "genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing" at two religious events held in Delhi and Haridwar recently.

They said urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day. "It is also pointed out that the recent speeches are a part of a series of similar speeches that we have come across in the past," the letter signed by eminent lawyers including Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, Vrinda Grover, Salman Khurshid, former judge of Patna High Court Anjana Prakash and senior advocate Basava P Patil stated.

At the 'Dharma Sansad', held from December 17-20, several seers made statements for which they were accused of inciting violence against Muslims. In one of the videos, an office-bearer of the Hindu Mahasabha, Maa Annapurna, is heard saying that she will not hesitate to take up arms to protect the Hindu religion. "I will not think for a minute and take up arms if I feel that Hinduism is in danger even if I am branded a supporter of Nathuram Godse," she is heard saying in the video. One of the seers also purportedly threatened the hotel owners in Haridwar with serious consequences if they allowed Christmas celebrations in their premises.

Condemning the comments at the conclaves, the advocates wrote, "The aforementioned events and the speeches delivered during the same are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for murder of an entire community... grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens".

Following outrage on social media and several opposition leaders seeking action against those who made alleged provocative speeches, an FIR has been lodged under section 153-A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the IPC. No arrests have been made so far.

"It may be noted that no effective steps have been taken under the provisions of 153, 153A, 153B, 295A, 504, 506, 120B, 34 of IPC in respect of the earlier hate speeches. Thus, urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day," the letter sent to CJI Ramana read.

"We are writing to your Lordship hoping for prompt action in your capacity as the head of the judicial wing of the State and knowing your Lordship's commitment to both the independence of Judiciary as also the constitutional values that are fundamental to the functioning of a multicultural nation such as ours," the lawyers urged pointing out that several petitions have been filed on it and are pending.

Advocate Ejaz Maqbool said the letter was sent to the CJI, hoping for "prompt action in his capacity as the head of the judicial wing of the State and knowing his commitment to both the independence of Judiciary and the constitutional values that are fundamental to the functioning of a multicultural nation".

Some of the monks who had organised and delivered speeches at the event were known to be close to the BJP, which is in power, both in Uttarakhand and at the Centre. However, the BJP has refused to be drawn into the row.

