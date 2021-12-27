Hate speech row: Lawyers write to CJI over Haridwar 'genocide call'

A group of lawyers, including senior advocates, on Monday asked the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to take suo motu cognisance against those who made "hate speeches" and called for "genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing."

They said that urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, former judge of Patna High Court Anjana Prakash, senior advocate Basava P Patil and others asked the CJI to direct action against those who made hate speeches in two separate events organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi and Haridwar on December 17 and 19, respectively.

"The said speeches pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens," they said.

In their letter, they said the recent speeches are a part of a series of similar speeches that we have come across in the past. "It may be noted that no effective steps have been taken under the provisions of Sections 153, 153A, 153B, 295A, 504, 506, 120B, 34 of IPC in respect of the earlier hate speeches," the letter said.



Advocate Ejaz Maqbool said the letter was sent to the CJI, hoping for prompt action in his capacity as the head of the judicial wing of the State and knowing his commitment to both the independence of judiciary as also the constitutional values that are fundamental to the functioning of a multicultural nation.

An FIR has already been lodged against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, previously known as Waseem Rizvi and others who allegedly made hate speech in 'Dharm Sansad' organised at Haridwar. However, no arrest has been made so far.

