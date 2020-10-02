Hathras gang-rape case: Indian Youth Congress takes out candlelight vigil

Hathras gang-rape case: IYC takes out candlelight vigil

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 22:03 ist
Activists of Indian Youth Congress, dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary marked as the 'Gandhi Jayanti' day, sit during a candle march protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman by four men in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a candlelight vigil on Friday to pay homage to the woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and demanded justice for her.

The march led by IYC president Srinivas BV started from the organisation's headquarters on Raisina Road and culminated at Jantar Mantar.

Some of the IYC activists took part in the march dressed like Mahatma Gandhi.

Also read: Yogi Adityanath govt unfit to govern; President should dismiss it: M Veerappa Moily

"Yogi Adityanath government in UP is doing injustice to the Hathras victim and her family but we will fight against all kinds of injustice and will not remain silent till justice is done," Srinivas said.

The IYC activists also observed silence to pay homage to the 19-year-old dalit woman who died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday, about a fortnight after being brutally raped by four men in Hathras.

Indian Youth Congress
Hathras rape case
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath

