Hathras rape case live updates: Ex-BJP MLA, 100 others booked for organising crowd in support of accused

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can imagine an international conspiracy in the Hathras incident, but he only saw it as a tragedy that befell a lovely girl. Terming the opposition parties visionless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said since they have nothing to offer to people, they are indulging in propaganda. Stay tuned for more updates.