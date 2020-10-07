Hathras rape case live updates: Ex-BJP MLA, 100 others booked for organising crowd in support of accused

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can imagine an international conspiracy in the Hathras incident, but he only saw it as a tragedy that befell a lovely girl. Terming the opposition parties visionless, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said since they have nothing to offer to people, they are indulging in propaganda. Stay tuned for more updates.
OPINION | The face of UP Police
Nothing much appears to have changed after the criminal laws were made more stringent to deal with crimes against women in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya incident. Nearly eight years later, one more precious life has been snuffed out by the predatory behaviour of yet another pack of males in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
Gujarat Police personnel detain supporters from 'Hathras Balrampur Nyay Samiti' as they participate in a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and condemn the alleged Hathras gangrape. Credit: AFP Photo
Ex-BJP MLA, 100 others booked for organising crowd in support of Hathras gang rape accused
An FIR has been registered against former BJP MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelvan and 100 others for a meeting attended by scores of people here defying prohibitory orders.
Left delegation meets Hathras gang rape victim family, demands judicial probe
A joint delegation of the CPI(M) and CPI on Tuesday met the family of the 19-year-old gangrape victim, who was killed, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and demanded an independent judicial probe into the matter.
UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have the decency to call the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Hathras district a “tragedy”.
