Hathras rape case live updates: SP delegation meets victim's family; Yogi asks UP police to act sensitively on crimes against women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday directed police to act in cases of crime against women and girls with full sensitivity amid a mounting Opposition attack on his government over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Gautam Buddh Nagar police apologises to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, says it has ordered inquiry into policeman holding Congress leader by her kurta during ruckus at DND flyover. Stay tuned for live updates.