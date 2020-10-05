Hathras rape case live updates: SP delegation meets victim's family; Yogi asks UP police to act sensitively on crimes against women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday directed police to act in cases of crime against women and girls with full sensitivity amid a mounting Opposition attack on his government over the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. Gautam Buddh Nagar police apologises to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, says it has ordered inquiry into policeman holding Congress leader by her kurta during ruckus at DND flyover. Stay tuned for live updates.
Samajwadi Party leaders meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, at Bulgaddhi village in Hathras.
Credit: PTI
Police personnel baton charge on RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and party workers earlier today during their visit to Hathras to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped two weeks ago. Credit: PTI Photo
How dare a male cop put hands on Priyanka Gandhi's clothes, asks female BJP leader
While Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was protesting over the Hathras alleged gang rape, she was allegedly manhandled by the UP Police.
Fact-check | Hathras case: Did Rahul Gandhi hold a UP cop by his collar?
On October 1, a huge contingent of police was deployed at Delhi-UP border as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi set out to visit the deceased’s kin. A scuffle with the cops led to their arrest. The duo was subsequently permitted to meet the victim’s family on October 3.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday hit back at Opposition over their relentless attack on his government over the Hathras incident, saying they are “indulging in newer conspiracies” to trigger riots and hamper development. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad demanded a time bound inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into the Hathras incident. Meanwhile, a day after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the Hathras victim, the party announced it will stage 'satyagraha' in the district headquarters of states across the country on Monday to demand justice for them.