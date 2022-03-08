Have been able to move out all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy: MEA

Have been able to evacuate all students from Sumy: MEA

'Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home', said Bagchi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 21:27 ist
Indian students who were stranded in Sumy, on their way to Poltava, amid Russia-Ukraine conflict. Credit: PTI Photo

All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine."

"Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday on ways to start the stalled evacuation process of the Indian students from Sumy, which is being pummelled by the Russian forces.

