Have lost count: Karti Chidambaram as CBI files new case

Have lost count: Karti Chidambaram on new CBI case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 17 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 09:33 ist
K Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification, according to officials. 

The CBI is conducting searches at multiple premises of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram across Delhi, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, according to multiple media reports.  

Also Read — CBI searches multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram

The searches are being conducted in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram. In Tamil Nadu, the CBI is conducting searches at premises belonging to the Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram. 

More to follow....

 

Check out DH's latest videos

India News
Karti Chidambaram
CBI

