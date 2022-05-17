Have lost count: Karti Chidambaram as CBI files new case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in a new case of alleged illegal gratification, according to officials.
I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.
— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022
The CBI is conducting searches at multiple premises of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram across Delhi, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, according to multiple media reports.
Also Read — CBI searches multiple locations linked to P Chidambaram
The searches are being conducted in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram. In Tamil Nadu, the CBI is conducting searches at premises belonging to the Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram.
More to follow....
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube