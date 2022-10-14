Have 'zero tolerance' towards distribution of any kind of inducement: CEC

'zero tolerance towards distribution of any inducement'

Parties have been asked on how will they manage the required finances. The EC plans to tweak the model code by making the proforma part of it

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 21:49 ist
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission on Friday said it has "zero tolerance" towards distribution of inducement to voters in the Himachal Pradesh polls and bodies including the GST will ensure that freebies are not given out to influence voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also said the poll panel is awaiting response from political parties on its proposal to introduce a fresh proforma where they can explain how they propose the election promises made to voters.

Parties have been asked on how will they manage the required finances. The EC plans to tweak the model code by making the proforma part of it.

Also Read | Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

"Political parties, candidates have an undisputed right to announce or make a promise which they feel is feasible. Voters also have a right to know how will it be fulfilled. So this consultative process will be governed by the existing extant legislative framework ...The political parties are to come back to us by October 19 and thereafter we will decide on what needs to be done," Kumar said.

Responding to questions on attempts to induce voters by distributing freebies, the CEC said the poll panel has "zero tolerance" towards distribution of any kind of inducement and it has energised the entire machinery.

"GST will look at all the e-ways and goods which are going to the poll-bound states, even the nearby states. They have mapped all the godowns, warehouses ... sarees, mixers ... all this so that nothing is used (as an inducement)," he said.

He said airports will keep a strict watch, including the private airstrips, through the ATC so that "no illegal, unscheduled, irregular flight goes unchecked".

Inter-state borders will be sealed in Himachal Pradesh. "Nothing comes in. The chief secretary, district commissioners, police personnel understand this very well. And if there is any deficiency in this understanding, we'll make sure they understand," he asserted.

