Haven’t attended a meeting in 5 years: Varun Gandhi on being removed from NEC

In what is being seen as a response to his critical statements about the Lakhimpur violence, BJP MP Varun Gandhi was left off BJP’s 80-member national executive list, featuring PM Narendra Modi, L K Advani and other top leaders, but he seemed unfazed.

“I have not attended a single NEC for the last five years. I do not think I was on it,” he is quoted as saying by ANI.

Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were excluded from the list, along with other leaders like Subramanian Swamy, who has been supportive of the farmers agitation against the government’s contentious Bills.

Varun Gandhi was the only BJP leader who slammed the Lakhimpur violence on Twitter saying that protestors can’t be “silenced through murder” and called for accountability in the case.

While it was said to be a routine shuffle, a senior BJP leader told ANI that Gandhi projected as if “the entire fault lies at the doorsteps of the leaders” and he should’ve been patient when the opposition is already targeting the party.

The Supreme Court has now stepped in and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report as to who were the persons named as accused in the case. Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and his son have denied that they were present at the spot where eight, including four farmers, were killed by an SUV belonging to their family.

