Haven’t gained anything as usual from meeting with PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee

Hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled address to the nation West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that before every meeting with Prime Minister she expects that the state will get some Central aid but ends up empty-handed.

“We are not blaming anyone but whenever the is a meeting with the Prime Minister we expect that we will get something (financial aid) but we don’t get anything. The centre is yet to clear our dues of Rs. 52,000 crore,” said Banerjee.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

As for Monday’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Banerjee said that he had said that the COVID-19 crisis will not be over soon and we will have to learn to live with the virus.

The Chief Minister also said that phase by phase her government is thinking of approving 100 more special trans to bring back people from Bengal who are stuck in other states due to the lockdown.

“More than 1 lakh people have entered Bengal so far...We can not able to allow a large number of at once because they have to be screened. Nearly 90,000 people have arrived in Bengal by bus,” said Banerjee.

Without directly naming the party she lashed out at BJP alleging that they are trying to malign Bengal because the party came to the state from outside.

Indicating that thee will be relaxations even in areas which are in red zone districts Banerjee said that her government is planning to divide such in three categories.

While there will be no relaxations in category A, areas in containment zones, some relaxations will be provided in areas under category B depending on the severity of the infection. Areas outside containment zones will be under category C.

Meanwhile, with 110 fresh cases, the number of active cases in Bengal reached 1363 on Tuesday. Eight more persons died directly due to the virus taking the tally to 126. The earlier state government has said that 72 had died due to comorbidities.