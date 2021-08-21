Having SC only in Delhi is an injustice to most people in India: Justice N Kirubakaran

Madras High Court judge Justice N Kirubakaran, who has retired from the High Court, has said that having the Supreme Court of India only in New Delhi results in injustice to most people of the country outside Delhi, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

He said that while Delhi and Bombay are power centres in the judiciary, the other states are not adequately represented in the Supreme Court.

He added, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court is meant for the entire population and not (only) the people living in and around New Delhi. Keeping the Supreme Court in New Delhi alone is an injustice done to most of the people. It is said the Supreme Court on the administrative side rejected the setting up of regional Benches. I hope that the Hon'ble Supreme Court would reconsider the decision and permit the setting up of regional Benches."

He also suggested that if the Supreme Court does not initiate any move regarding this, the Centre must amend the Constitution and create regional Benches so that people in every corner of the country get justice.