Show 41 NSFs complying with sports code: HC to Centre

HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition are complying with sports code

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 06 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 15:31 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.

The direction by a special bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri was issued on a plea challenging the recognition granted to the 41 National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The court said it was not issuing notice in the petition, filed by lawyer and sports activist Rahul Mehra, which has claimed "abject inaction" by the Centre with regard to alleged maladministration of NSFs and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).  

With the direction, the bench listed the matter for hearing on January 8, 2021. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi High Court
Indian Olympic Association

What's Brewing

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

 