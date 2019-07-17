HC convicts one in Scarlett Keeling murder case

The Bombay High Court's Goa bench in an order via video conference on Wednesday ordered the conviction of one of the two accused in the case of sexual assault and culpable homicide of a British teenager Scarlett Keeling in 2008.

In its order, the court convicted Samson D’Souza while acquitting the second accused Placido Carvalho for “lack of evidence”.

The duo was acquitted by a trial court two years ago.

Vikram Varma, advocate for UK-resident Fiona Mackeown, mother of the deceased, who was present at the hearing in Panaji, welcomed the order and said justice is done to the mother and her dead daughter.

D’Souza’s lawyer Ryan Menezes refused to comment.