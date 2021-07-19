HC directs UP govt to reinstate employee dismissed over being involved in live-in relationship

The Allahabad High Court has set aside an order of dismissal of a government employee who was in a live-in relationship with another woman despite being married and granted an opportunity to state authorities to impose any minor penalty on him.

The order of dismissal was passed against petitioner Gore Lal Verma solely on the ground that despite being married to Laxmi Devi, he maintained an illegal relationship with Hemlata Verma.

He also has three children from his live-in relationship with Hemlata Verma.

Passing the impugned order of dismissal, the state authorities noted that the said conduct is against the provisions of UP Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1956 and Hindu Marriage Act.

Citing a similar case, Justice Pankaj Bhatia had set aside the dismissal order last week.

However, an opportunity was granted to the respondents to award any minor penalty to the petitioner.

The writ petition was allowed and respondent authority was directed to reinstate the petitioner.

"However, the petitioner shall not be paid the back wages from the date of dismissal till today. It is open to the respondents to pass fresh orders for imposition of any minor penalty in accordance with the law if so advised." the court added.