HC gives transitory advance bail to UP BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to advocate and Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao till March 20 in a case related to his tweet on alleged attack on migrant Hindi speaking workers in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh allowed an application for transitory anticipatory bail to Umrao till March 20.

Umrao faced an FIR lodged by the Thoothukudi Central police for allegedly spreading wrong information, under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A, 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). The Tamil Nadu police also accused him of creating enmity between the people on the basis of region and language.

Advocate Kushal Kumar, appearing for Umrao, sought 12 weeks time to approach the court concerned in Tamil Nadu as the FIR was lodged against him.

The court, however, said so much time can't be given to the petitioner to approach the trial court.

His counsel then submitted that at least three to four weeks time may be given to him.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for Tamil Nadu, opposed the plea, saying he has not apologised after deleting the tweet. He also alleged that he has history of making inflammatory tweet.

"The charges are grave and there are direct flights to Trivandrum and there are one stop over flights to Thoothukudi. Hence, the applicant should have approached the territorial jurisdictional court by now," the counsel said.

"Freedom of speech does not mean that you light a fire to a crowded theatre," he added.

The court, however, said it would not go into merit of the matter and would ensure that he would get access to justice.

"The applicant should be granted reasonable time to approach the territorial jurisdictional court. The application is allowed and the applicant is granted transit anticipatory bail for a period of 13 days i.e. till 20.03.2023 to approach the competent territorial jurisdictional court," the judge said.

In his plea filed through advocate Kushal Kumar, Umrao, standing counsel for Goa in the Supreme Court has said that none of the provisions under which the subject FIR has been registered against him are not even prima facie attracted to the facts of the present case and he is merely being made a scapegoat.

The plea also claimed the applicant is a victim of political rivalry as he is associated with a different political party.

It also claimed the FIR has been wrongly registered against him in response to certain tweets which he had posted on the social media platform Twitter based upon the news covered by national news agencies.