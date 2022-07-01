HC notice to Delhi police on plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair against police remand

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi police on a petition filed by Alt News co-founder, Mohammed Zubair against his four days police remand granted by a court here in a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity over a tweet made in 2018.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula asked the Delhi police to file its response within four weeks.

During the course of the hearing, the court asked advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, that as the remand comes to end on Saturday why she does not urge everything before the lower court. It also pointed out that the matter before it had a limited shelf life.

The court said that the magistrate will decide the issue without being prejudiced with the HC's order, and fixed the matter for further hearing to July 27.

Grover, while opposing the police remand and seizure of mobile phone and laptop, contended, "I don't think this is a shelf life petition. The question is if the order is legal. There is personal liberty at stake. The question is does a case of this nature warrant remand, could my laptop and mobile be directed to be seized."

"They are cyber crime experts. The tweet shows it is from phone. They are asking for laptop. I am journalist. Please see what SC has said in Pegasus case. My old phone has been lost despite that my present phone has been seized. They cannot go beyond the remit of the FIR. The remand order is plunging a dagger in the heart of privacy," Grover said, alleging malafide in police action.

She also said that the tweet was from phone. Why did they seek my laptop? The remand order is facilitating a phishing and roving inquiry.

She also claimed the Supreme Court guidelines in Arnesh Kumar case on arrest, the orders of this court and even the Delhi Police guidelines were not followed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi police, submitted that the Delhi Police, investigating the case, is not acting in partisan manner.

"The FIR is only initiation of proceedings. The investigating authorities will investigate and see if there is any serious offence," he contended.

At this stage, we could not say anything to the court. But as and when the probe progresses, we will only be able to inform this court further, he said.

On June 28, Zubair was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria, who allowed a plea by the Delhi police for further custodial interrogation of the accused. He was arrested on June 27 and had remained in one day police custody.

The court had allowed four days of police remand of Zubair after noting that he is to be taken to his Bengaluru residence for recovery of his mobile phone and laptop.

The court also recorded that the accused has remained non cooperative during the interrogation, going by his disclosure statement on record.