HC puts interim stay on prohibiting service charge

HC puts interim stay on guidelines prohibiting service charge

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 11:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the guidelines that prohibit restaurants from automatically levying service charges on bills.

The HC issued a notice to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Central Consumer Protection Authority on a plea challenging the guidelines and stayed the guidelines till the next date of hearing.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

service charge
Delhi High Court
Indi anews

What's Brewing

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

 