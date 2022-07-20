HC puts interim stay on guidelines prohibiting service charge

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the guidelines that prohibit restaurants from automatically levying service charges on bills.
The HC issued a notice to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Central Consumer Protection Authority on a plea challenging the guidelines and stayed the guidelines till the next date of hearing.
More to follow...
