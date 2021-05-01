Delhi HC raps Centre over tankers held by Rajasthan

HC questions Centre why cryogenic tankers not released by Rajasthan govt to Delhi despite orders

It asked the Centre to place compliance of its order on May 3

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 15:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court on Saturday questioned the Centre as to why four cryogenic tankers, which were meant for Delhi to treat Covid-19 patients and held up by the Rajasthan government, have not been released yet despite the court's earlier orders.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said let necessary steps be taken to fulfil the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on April 26 that these tankers will be released.

It asked the Centre to place compliance of its order on May 3.

The bench, which is conducting a special hearing on a holiday, started the proceedings at 11.30 am and is still continuing. 

