HC refuses to review order dismissing plea on PM CARES Fund

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to review its earlier judgement of dismissing a public interest litigation on the PM CARES Fund, saying there was no merit in reviewing the order.

In his petition, advocate Arvind Waghmare had sought a review of the High Court's August 2020 order dismissing his plea for declaration of funds received by the Prime Minister's Citizen's Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund.

The High Court had in August 2020 dismissed Waghmare's petition saying since the Public Charitable Trust Act was applicable to the PM CARES Fund, he was free to resort to the mechanism provided under the Act for redressal of his grievance of public disclosure of funds.

In December, 2020, Waghmare filed a review petition before the High Court, claiming that the Public Charitable Trusts Act was not applicable in Delhi and sought the court to direct the government to disclose details of the funds received and expenditure done.

The division bench of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Anil Kilor dismissed the review petition stating that there is no merit in the plea.