HC seeks Centre, police, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of Delhi riots

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2020, 14:46pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 15:48pm ist
A woman sits in her house, burnt in recent violence over the amended citizenship law, in Khajuri Khas Extension of Northeast Delhi. (Credit: PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to the police to preserve CCTV footage of the recent riots in northeast Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

The plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said Delhi Police should be directed to preserve CCTV footage of the riot affected areas from February 23 to March 1 and should not remove debris without collecting evidence from the site.

It also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence and an SIT comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court. 

