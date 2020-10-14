HC seeks Centre's stand on pleas by two same-sex couples on marriage

HC seeks Centre's stand on same-sex marriage plea

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2020, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 15:19 ist
Delhi High Court. Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on separate pleas by two same sex couples, one seeking to get married under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) and the other seeking registration of their wedding in the US under the Foreign Marriage Act (FMA).

A bench of justices R S Endlaw and Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by two women seeking to get married under the SMA.

The court also issued notice to the Centre and the Consulate General of India in New York on the other plea by two men who got married in the US but were denied registration of their marriage under the FMA.

The bench listed both matters for hearing on January 8, 2021.

LGBTQ
Same sex marriage
Delhi High Court
Special Marriages Act

