HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students regarding board exams in violence-hit NE Delhi

  • Feb 26 2020, 11:49am ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 11:53am ist
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centers in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on a piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm.

The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed. 

