HC to hear Chhota Rajan's appeals in three cases

HC to hear Chhota Rajan's appeals against conviction in three cases

Justice Anuja Prabhudesai admitted the pleas filed by his lawyer Tushar Khandare and posted them for hearing after two weeks

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 15 2021, 04:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 04:31 ist
Rajan was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in an attempt to murder case in August 2019. Credit: iStock

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday admitted for hearing appeals filed by gangster Chhota Rajan challenging convictions in three cases. In two of these cases Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra Nikalje, was convicted for attempt to murder.

Justice Anuja Prabhudesai admitted the pleas filed by his lawyer Tushar Khandare and posted them for hearing after two weeks. Rajan was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in an attempt to murder case in August 2019.

He has also challenged a special CBI court's order sentencing him to two years' jail term in January 2021 for extortion in a 2015 case. He has also appealed against conviction and sentence of 10 years, pronounced by a court in March this year, for attempting to murder builder Ajay Gosaliya. Rajan was extradited from Indonesia in 2015 and is lodged at Tihar Prison in Delhi since then.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

High Court
Chhota Rajan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

 