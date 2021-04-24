HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs amid lockdowns

HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs to help people transact amid lockdowns

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 22:58 ist
During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has deployed mobile automated teller machines (ATM) in 19 cities in view of the rising Covid-19 cases and lockdown-like restrictions in various parts of the country.

This will help eliminate the need for the general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash, a statement from the bank said.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period, it said, adding the Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

Also Read | HDFC Bank to pump up tech; expects to handle load for another three to five years

“We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood,” its group head for liability products, S Sampathkumar, said.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers, the statement said.

During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies.

The cities where the vans have been deployed currently include Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hosur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Allahabad, Dehradun, Salem, Bhubaneshwar and Coimbatore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HDFC Bank
mobile ATM
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 