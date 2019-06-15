HDK seeks help from Centre to mitigate drought

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre's help to take up relief works in drought-hit areas of the state.

The CM, who felicitated the PM for being elected for the second time, said the state has been facing severe drought for past several years and total rainfall also 45 per cent less than normal this year. To take up relief works, the Centre should extend help, the CM said.

The CM also requested the PM to released Rs 1500 crore under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme which includes Rs 1200 crore already spent by the state government from its own kitty.

The CM also apprised him about the loan write off the scheme and said process started to waive off around Rs 13,000 crore worth loans from 23 lakh farmers, said a statement from the CM office.