Health concerns will precede over economic concerns in COVID-19 war: VP

Emphasising that the third week of lockdown is crucial for decision-making on lockdown exit, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said health concerns shall precede over that of economy for post lockdown roadmap.

He also said that people should continue to cooperate with the leadership’s decision even if hardship continues.

“The duration of the fight against the virus may be uncertain at the moment but we shall triumph in the end,” Naidu said.

He expressed glee over the leadership including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers having started consultations on the exit from the present lock down.

“The next week will be critical for deciding on the exit from the present nation-wide restrictions in force from March 25. The data regarding the extent and rate of spread of virus infection will have a bearing on exit strategy,” he said.

Referring to the consultations between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers on the exit strategy, Naidu urged the people to cooperate with the same spirit that has so far been demonstrated even if hardship were to continue after April 14.

He expected that governments will ensure smooth functioning of supply chains and adequate relief and support for the vulnerable sections.

Recalling the overwhelming response of the people to the Janta Curfew on March 22, the nationwide lockdown since March 25 and lighting of candles on April 5, the Vice President stressed that it is an indication of the virtue of spirituality that forms the core of Indian ethos.

Alluding to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital and its fall out when the efforts for flattening the Corona virus curve were bearing fruits, Naidu said that it was an avoidable aberration and an eye opener to others.

“Amidst our collective efforts against the virus showing signals of success in arresting the spread of coronavirus, came the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which had altered the nature of the curve with most of the new infected cases emanating from this meet. The extent of participation in this congregation and it’s multiplier effect has upset our expectations. This avoidable episode highlighted the consequences of any slip by way of violating the rules of social and physical distancing to contain the spread of virus. In that sense, this avoidable aberration should only be seen as an eye opener to all others,” he said.