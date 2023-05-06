Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

The CBI has arrested an Under Secretary in the Union Health Ministry for allegedly seeking a bribe for issuing Statement of Need to a medical professional, officials said Saturday.
The Statement of Need is issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Indian doctors to enable them to pursue higher medical studies in the US.
The agency arrested Sonu Kumar, the accused Under Secretary, on the complaint of an Indian doctor who stays in the US. He had applied for a Statement of Need with the Health ministry.
Read more | Nearly 300 arrested in US-Europe dark web drug bust
Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for giving the original hard copy of the Statement, they said.
"The complainant has enclosed the printout of the said certificate which was sent by said Under Secretary to his friend through email," CBI Spokesperson said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What are historicals trying to say?
The unwelcome seaweed monster
From crop raids to hot springs
Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
The India connect with coronation of British monarchs
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10
Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve
India's new mums hope & fear for next generation