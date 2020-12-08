MoH develops mobile app to monitor Covid vaccination

Health Ministry develops mobile app 'Co-WIN' for real-time monitoring of Covid-19 vaccination

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the platform, Co-WIN, will help monitor the entire vaccination process

  • Dec 08 2020, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 20:38 ist
The Union Health Ministry has developed a digital platform, including a mobile application, for real-time monitoring of Covid-19 vaccine delivery, recording data and to enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination.

Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the platform, Co-WIN, will help monitor the entire vaccination process.

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app -- administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module," he said.

Bhushan said the administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions.

"Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified,” he said.

The registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

The vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status while the beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

"The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc,” Bhushan said while elaborating on the digital platform.

The mobile application will also send real-time data of temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main server, he said.

Ministry of Health
Coronavirus
Vaccination
COVID-19

