Health Ministry finds drug ingredient testing lacking after inspection

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 17:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

India has found an "absence" of raw materials testing by drugmakers after inspecting 162 factories and 14 public laboratories, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers in recent months after cough syrups made in the country were linked to deaths of at least 95 children overseas. 

 

Drugs
Health Ministry
India News

