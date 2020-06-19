Health Ministry launches India's first mobile I-Lab for coronavirus testing

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, launched India’s first mobile lab which enables last-mile access to coronavirus testing in rural and inaccessible parts of India.

It is supported by the Department of Biotechnology and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Taking to Twitter on June 18, he wrote that the Infectious disease diagnostic lab (I- Lab) will address the shortage of critical healthcare technologies in India and help move progressively towards a stage of self-sufficiency.

Launched India’s first mobile lab for #COVID19 testing to promote last-mile testing access in rural & inaccessible areas of India. Present with me on the occasion was Smt @RenuSwarup Ji, Secretary, @DBTIndia. @IndiaDST pic.twitter.com/Hx72kHUvFz — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 18, 2020

Built in a record time of eight days by Andhra Pradesh Med-tech team, the I-Lab can perform 25 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests per day, 300 ELISA tests per day as well as additional tests for TB and HIV.

Additional tests for other diseases are to be charged as per Central Government Health Scheme rates.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said in a press meet that the Health Ministry is looking forward to scaling up the process and developing 50 more I-Labs.

“In January 2020, we just had one lab, NIV Pune, where the virus could be tested. We have come a long way since then to test about 3 lakh samples daily,” he added.

The Health Ministry’s note released on June 18 stated that India now has a total of 953 labs which are authorised for testing COVID-19 samples, out of which 699 are government labs and the rest 254 are private labs.

In the last 24 hours, these labs collectively tested 1,65,412 COVID-19 samples, taking the total tested samples in India to 62,49,668.