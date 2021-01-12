Health Secy briefs panel on Covid vaccine developments

Health secretary briefs parliamentary panel on Covid vaccine's development and distribution

The meeting of the panel is being held days before the start of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 12 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 14:09 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Union health secretary and the ICMR DG deposed before a parliamentary panel on health on Tuesday to brief its members on the development and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine and answer their queries.

According to the listed agenda of the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, the health secretary and the director-general (DG) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) briefed the panel on "Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic Covid-19".

The committee is chaired by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

The meeting of the panel is being held days before the start of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme.

Read | First batch of Covishield doses arrives in Delhi

In this drive, priority will be given to the nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the country.

India has recently approved two Covid-19 vaccines — Oxford's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in the country, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin — for restricted emergency use.

According to the Covid-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to people above 50 years of age, followed by those below 50 years of age with associated comorbidities, based on the evolving pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the first consignment of the Covishield vaccine reached Delhi from Pune on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.

A SpiceJet aircraft carrying the vaccines landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
ICMR
Serum Institute of India
Bharat Biotech

What's Brewing

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 