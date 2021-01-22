Days after getting vaccine, Gurugram health worker dies

Health worker in Gurugram dies days after receiving Covid jab; official denies link to vaccination

The woman had been administered Covid-19 vaccination on January 16

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 22 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 19:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A woman healthcare worker died in Gurugram in Haryana on Friday, days after she had received a Covid-19 vaccine, but an official said that there was nothing yet to suggest any link with the vaccination.

The 55-year-old woman died at her Gurugram home.

"She had been administered Covid-19 vaccination on January 16. Her family reported her sudden death at her home today, but there is nothing yet to suggest and link with the vaccination," Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram Virender Yadav said over phone.

Read | PM trashes politics over vaccine, says he went by scientists' advice

"However, we have sent her viscera for investigation and details will be known once the report comes," he added.

Vaccination against Covid-19 began in Haryana on Saturday with several health workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the shots on the opening day. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

gurugram
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

 