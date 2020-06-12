Healthcare workers not getting insurance coverage; NHRC steps in

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought reports from the Ministry of Finance and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) following reports about healthcare professionals being denied or demanded high premiums to buy mediclaim policies.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report, it said denial of insurance claims by the companies to the COVID-19 warriors would "definitely bring down their morale and its result will adversely affect" the general public at the end.

Considering the issue as a case of violation of human rights, the NHRC thought its intervention is "necessary" in the matter as the sufferers would be "poor citizens who are already under trauma of the COVID-19 virus due to lack of medical facilities".

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the government offers little clarity on insurance cover for private healthcare professionals doing non-COVID work, and there is a scramble to find the right policy," it said.

The NHRC has asked the IRDA Chairman and the Secretary in the Ministry of Finance's Department of Financial Services (Insurance Division) to submit their reports within four weeks.

Quoting a media report, the NHRC said Association of Medical Consultants' (AMC) Dr Sudhir Naik has claimed that no insurance company wanted to cover the COVID-warriors. He was also quoted as saying that the authorities have been forcing them to keep the clinics open, but the staffers are apprehensive about working.

"Several nursing home owners have been scouting for a group cover, but with little success. The companies have refused to extend even the fixed benefit covers. Here the beneficiary is paid a lump sum on testing positive. The sum assured can vary from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh, and annual premium is relatively low," the NHRC said quoting the report.

It also quoted the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as saying that a company which earlier agreed to extend a fixed benefit cover of up to Rs 2 lakh to its members, pulled out of the deal after COVID-19 cases began to rise in the state.

"The IMA has reportedly stated that the company has returned the premium paid by around 150 doctors who had already signed the documents," it added.