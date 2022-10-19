'Heart-and-arrow' for Tharoor, 'swastika' for Kharge: Invalid votes in Cong presidential polls

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 20:00 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 400 delegates’ votes were declared invalid in the Congress presidential elections but this particular one stood out and left counting agents on both sides with smiles – a heart-and-arrow symbol for Shashi Tharoor!

The vote had to be declared invalid despite it being clear where the voter’s heart is. A total of 416 out of 9,385 votes were declared invalid during the counting of votes on Wednesday for a variety of reasons.

Read | With nearly 8K votes, Kharge defeats Tharoor, crowned the new Congress President

If the ‘heart with arrow’ was one, another was not happy with both Mallikarjun Kharge, the eventual winner, and Tharoor. The voter wrote ‘Rahul Gandhi’ as his choice, sources said.

Another ballot showed that there was a ‘swastika’ sign for Kharge and a ‘tick’ mark for Tharoor, rendering it invalid.

A number of ballots were declared invalid as it marked ‘1’ for either Kharge or Tharoor. At the last minute on Sunday, the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA) had changed the voting method to ‘tick’ marking after Tharoor complained against marking ‘1’.

Some votes were declared invalid as the voter had signed in the ballot paper, thus subverting the secret ballot system.

Kharge won by polling 7,897 votes while Tharoor bagged 1,072. On Monday, CEA chairperson Madhusudan Mistry had said that initial estimates showed that 9,497 votes were polled however at last count it was 9,385. 

