Hearts can be won without rushing to well of House: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in Rajya Sabha that people's hearts can be won by political parties even without rushing to the Well of the House to register their protest on various issues.

Speaking in the House during a special discussion marking 250 sessions of Rajya Sabha, he said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal have wonderfully adhered to parliamentary norms by not entering the Well of the House.

"Yet they have made their points effectively. Much can be learnt from this ... people's hearts can be won even without rushing to the Well," he said.

Modi said parties, including his BJP, has to learn from the NCP and BJD in this regard.

The prime minister also said Rajya Sabha is about checks and balances. "This is absolutely essential ... here is also a difference between checking and clogging," he said.