Heat-stroke claims 52 lives in Bihar; AES death toll 84

At least 52 persons died in different parts of Bihar due to blistering heat wave conditions in the state in the last 24 hours.

Most of the deaths were reported from Aurangabad district, where 27 persons lost their lives after suffering from heat-stroke. In Gaya and Nawada, 25 persons died under similar circumstances in the last 24 hours.

Confirming this, the superintendent of Anugrah Narain Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) in Gaya, Dr V K Prasad, said that 15 persons, suffering from heat-stroke, died in the hospital, while ten others were brought dead.

On the other hand, five more deaths were reported in Muzaffarpur and other adjoining areas due to suspected AES (acute encephalitis syndrome). With this, the death toll due to mysterious disease has increased to 84.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, along with his deputy Ashwini Choubey and Bihar’s Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

The Union Health Minister said the deaths (in Muzaffarpur and Aurangabad/Gaya) were largely due to extreme heat wave conditions. “Besides deaths in Muzaffarpur, I have heard about deaths due to heat-stroke in Aurangabad and Gaya too. My appeal to everyone is to avoid going out in the sun, drink water, increase liquid intake, wear proper clothes, not allow children to roam around in the sun and also don’t allow them to sleep empty stomach,” said the Union Minister. The government has issued an advisory too in this regard.

Prolonged dry spell

Bihar has been witnessing a prolonged dry spell in June. On Saturday and Sunday, the maximum temperature touched 45.8 degree Celsius, which was marginally less than the highest recorded 46.6 degree Celsius in 1966.

“There will be no respite from excessive heat till June 20,” said a senior official of the meteorological department here.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next kin of those who died due to heat-stroke in Bihar.