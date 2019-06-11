Heat wave in Odisha: people asked to stay indoors 

The government-run Odisha State Disaster Management Authority(OSDMA) on Tuesday appealed the citizens to remain indoors as much as possible while issuing severe heat wave warning for as many as 27 out of 30 districts in the state. The alert will remain in place till the weekend on Saturday.

“Stay indoors as much as possible. Avoid going out in the sun particularly between 12 noon and three in the afternoon”, an OSDMA advisory issued to the people through the media said.

The authority also advised the people to drink sufficient water even if not thirsty besides recommending citizens to wear light-weight and light coloured loose cotton cloths. “If you need to do some strenuous job then reschedule it to cooler times of the day”, the advisory said.

The districts which had been alerted for severe heat wave conditions include some which were devastated by cyclone Fani like Puri and Khurda. Capital city Bhubaneswar is part of Khurda district which had also been issued a severe heat wave warning.

On the advice of OSDMA, the local administration in all the districts had already made special provisions in the district headquarters hospitals to treat heat wave victims. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the maximum day time temperature hovered past 40 degree Celsius at several places including capital Bhubaneswar. The higher humidity level, particularly in the coastal belt added to the misery of the citizens.