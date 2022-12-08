Heated debate in Parliament over Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row led to a heated debate in Parliament with several MPs from both the states raising the issue.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule was the first to raise the issue, and she sought the intervention of union home ministry during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. She said that there is a conspiracy to break Maharashtra, leading to protests from the BJP MPs.

“In the last 10 days or so, a conspiracy has been hatched to break Maharashtra. Amit Shah should intervene in the matter,” Sule said, adding that the people of Maharashtra are getting beaten up in the region. “The Karnataka CM is speaking about disintegrating Maharashtra... both the states are BJP-ruled. People of Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday. This can’t be allowed. This is one country,” Sule said further, leading to sharp protest from BJP MPs.

BJP MP from Haveri (Karnataka) Shivakumar Udasi reacted to Sule saying that since the matter is in the Supreme Court, the Speaker should not allow any MP from Maharashtra to speak on the issue. “Maharashtra politicians, especially from the Opposition, are habitual offenders when it comes to linguistic and cultural issues,” Udasi said.