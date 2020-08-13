Heavy penalties for private operators if train not punctual: Report

The government has laid out strict regulations for private players who would soon operate some trains.

The government and private players would be sharing railway revenue. Therefore, the government would depute an official who would oversee if the earnings are reported honestly.

They would also have to maintain 95 per cent punctuality in order to avoid paying reparations or fines to the railways.

According to a report by the Indian Express, if there is a difference of more than one per cent between reported and actual earnings, then the company would pay more than 10 times the difference as compensation.

These are all part of the Key Performance Indicators that private companies would follow through whilst operating.

The recent pre-application meeting with bidders took place recently.

Private trains would also have a specific set of requirements they would be required to adhere to. From sliding doors to braille signs, these trains would be expected to be well-equipped to deliver top-notch service.

If the punctuality of the private player drops below 95 per cent, for each per cent below the 95 per cent mark, they would be expected to pay the haulage charge, which is set at Rs 512 per kilometres, to the tunes of 200 kilometers of train operations.

Being late is not the only reason for which a company can be penalised. Trains that report being early regularly, at least 10 minutes in advance, would pay haulage charges for nearly 10 kilometres.

This does not mean that the railways would get away scot-free for irregularities and mismanagement on their end. In fact, if a private train lost a per cent of their punctuality in a year due to error on the end of the railways, the latter would pay them an amount equivalent to haulage charges upto 50 kilometers.

For a train that is cancelled, the railways would receive one-fourth of the haulage charges. If this occurrence is repeated more than a month in an year, full haulage would be owed to the railways.

No such payment would be made if the delay or cancellation is caused by bad weather, cattle, protests etc.

Bidding for the process begins on September 8th.

There are a total of 23 firms that are keen on bidding.