Heavy rain to lash east, central India

An intense spell of monsoon rainfall will lash the east and central India due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days. The spell of heavy rainfall began in with Odisha on Sunday evening, and will subsequently cover Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, east Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The low pressure will further push the southwest monsoon to east Rajasthan in the next three days.

“Conditions are also very likely to become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, many parts of West Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Himachal Pradesh between July 2-4,” the IMD said in a statement on Sunday.

June ended with 33% deficient rainfall for the country as a whole. The shortfall for each of the four regions — north, east, central and southern India — is above 30%, impacting the sowing of summer crops.

The IMD, however, hopes that rain over the next five days and continuation of the monsoon in the subsequent week can make up for the loss. “The loss in sowing could be of 7-8 days at the maximum,” K J Ramesh, IMD director general told DH.

Private forecaster Skymet forecast a monsoon surge from June 30 to July 15.