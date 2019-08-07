Heavy rains lash many parts of Kerala

Heavy rains and winds lashed many parts of Kerala. Many houses were damaged in rains and heavy winds in Kozhikode district. Traffic was disrupted at many places in the district owing to the uprooting of trees.

Idukki district, where the major reservoirs of the state were located, also received heavy rains, while rains and winds were reported at Thiruvananthapuram.

The rain deficit that was over 40% in Kerala in July, has reduced to about 27% in the last few days. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rains at Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Thursday, with a red alert.