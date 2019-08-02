Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Konkan

One person was killed and wall collapses were reported from Mumbai and its suburbs as heavy rains lashed the coastal Konkan belt.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD has predicted heavy rains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region comprising the commercial capital and North Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad and South Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

"Because of a low-pressure area over the bay, Saturday night and Sunday there is likely to be heavy rainfalls," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of meteorology, IMD.

In Mumbai's Sakinaka area, one person was killed and another injured in an incident of a wall collapse. In Prabhadevi area, two women were rescued after a compound wall caved in. In Thane district's Titwala area, two rooms collapsed but there was no casualty.

There were delays of 20 to 25 minutes at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to rains.