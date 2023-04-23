Heavy security deployment at Dibrugarh airport for Amritpal Singh

Following the arrest of fugitive Sikh radical leader Amritpal Singh, the procedures are under way to shift him to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail where nine of his associates are already lodged.

Dibrugarh's Mohanbari airport has been deployed with heavy security since early morning on Sunday.

According to police sources, the Waris Punjab De chief will be brought in a special aircraft along with NSA and Punjab Police officials.

Also Read | Radical preacher Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Moga; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

A special team of Assam Police will receive them at the airport.

Meanwhile, the security cover outside Dibrugarh Central Jail is also beefed up. A multi-tier security arrangement had already been in place there, but more security personnel have been deployed today.

Notably, nine other aides of Amritpal Singh including his uncle Harjit Singh were already lodged in Dibrugarh central jail since last month.